Thai Pongal: President highlights adhering to lifestyle in harmony with nature

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he believes that this Thai Pongal season will provide much inspiration towards achieving the success of the national policy for a green agriculture.

Thai Pongal is a special religious and cultural festival of Hindu devotees dedicated to pay homage to the Sun God for safeguarding their agricultural fields and providing a bountiful harvest, the Head of State said in his message for the Thai Pongal festival celebrated today (January 14).

“I am extremely pleased to extend my best wishes to our fellow Hindu brethren who celebrate this festival along with Hindu devotees across the world.”

It is the belief of the Hindu people that holding the Thai Pongal festival in a traditional and successful manner will bring blessings and protection from the Sun God for an abundant harvest in the future, he continued.

The rituals performed by the Hindu devotees wishing prosperity have always been ingrained in Sri Lankan society since time immemorial, the President continued, adding that all Sri Lankans who inherit a culture based on an agrarian economy look forward to Thai Pongal with great respect.

The President noted that Sri Lankans must move towards prosperity by adhering to a lifestyle that is in harmony with nature and based on green agriculture. “Therefore, it is the aspiration of the majority of Sri Lankans to see the success of the national policy for a green agriculture. I firmly believe that this Thai Pongal season will provide much inspiration towards achieving this.”

He appealed to the public to celebrate the Thai Pongal in accordance with the health guidelines to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“May the blessings and protection of the Sun God be upon you, who are dedicated towards the prosperity and fruitfulness of a secure nation.”