Police to collect details of temporary occupants in Colombo

The Western Province Community Police has launched a special three-day operation in the city of Colombo to collect details of all temporary occupants.

The exercise was kicked off with the aim of ensuring national security and curbing criminal and narcotic activities, the police spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

Thereby, details of temporary occupants living in houses of permanent residents, business premises, institutions, state or private premises, construction sites located within the limits of Colombo Municipal Council area will be collected by the officers.

This exercise will be carried out from Friday (Jan. 14) to Sunday (Jan. 16).

Such temporary occupants have been instructed to obtain a special form, prepared pursuant to Article 76 of Police Ordinance, from the Community Police Officers and the hand it over to them or the nearest police station after filling it out.