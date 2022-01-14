171 more coronavirus-infected people recover

171 more coronavirus-infected people recover

January 14, 2022   03:31 pm

A total of 171 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 567,871.

As per official figures, approximately 11,274 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.

Sri Lanka has seen a total of 594,319 positive cases of Covid-19 so far since the outbreak of the pandemic and 15,174 of them have fallen victim to the virus infection.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sathosa introduces new relief pack

Sathosa introduces new relief pack

Sathosa introduces new relief pack

Dr. Neelika Malavige on importance of taking COVID booster dose

Dr. Neelika Malavige on importance of taking COVID booster dose

Minister Sarath Weerasekara responds to Cardinal's accusations

Minister Sarath Weerasekara responds to Cardinal's accusations

1,000 days since brutal bombings on Easter Sunday...

1,000 days since brutal bombings on Easter Sunday...

Views expressed on country's political and economic situation

Views expressed on country's political and economic situation

CPC to provide 1,500 metric tons of diesel to CEB

CPC to provide 1,500 metric tons of diesel to CEB

'Punchi Kaale Mang' penned by senior journalist Wasanthi Nanayakkara launched

'Punchi Kaale Mang' penned by senior journalist Wasanthi Nanayakkara launched

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.14

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.14