Earthquake of 6.7 magnitude strikes off Indonesias Java Island

Earthquake of 6.7 magnitude strikes off Indonesias Java Island

January 14, 2022   04:37 pm

A powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia’s Java Island on Friday, the country’s meteorology agency said, prompting some residents in the capital Jakarta to flee from buildings in panic.

Indonesia’s meteorology agency (BMGK) said the earthquake hit 52 km (32 miles) off Banten province at a depth of 10 km, but did not have the potential to cause a tsunami.

In Jakarta, the tremors were felt strongly.

“I was very scared, suddenly there was a quake and it was so strong,” said 38-year-old Jakarta resident and nanny, Ani.

“When I felt it I directly grabbed my employer’s baby and ran downstairs.”

The quake was also felt in the province of West Java and in Lampung, on Sumatra island.

A spokesperson for Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment when asked whether any damage had been reported.

Indonesia straddles the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire”, a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth’s crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

Last month, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia, triggering a tsunami warning and also sending residents fleeing from their homes but causing only minor damage.


Source: Reuters
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Sathosa introduces new relief pack

Sathosa introduces new relief pack

Successful paddy cultivation using organic fertilizer by farmer in Moragahakanda

Successful paddy cultivation using organic fertilizer by farmer in Moragahakanda

Dr. Neelika Malavige on importance of taking COVID booster dose

Dr. Neelika Malavige on importance of taking COVID booster dose

Minister Sarath Weerasekara responds to Cardinal's accusations

Minister Sarath Weerasekara responds to Cardinal's accusations

1,000 days since brutal bombings on Easter Sunday...

1,000 days since brutal bombings on Easter Sunday...

Views expressed on country's political and economic situation

Views expressed on country's political and economic situation

CPC to provide 1,500 metric tons of diesel to CEB

CPC to provide 1,500 metric tons of diesel to CEB