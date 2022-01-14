Security at railway stations to be handed over to OICs

The security of railway stations will be handed over to Officers-in-Charge (OICs) of respective police stations, says Transport State Minister Dilum Amunugama.

Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters’ Union initiated another strike action earlier today, hours after they called off their 24-hour token strike.

Tense situations were reported at several railway stations yesterday, as passengers attacked trains and railway stations after it was announced that most of the train journeys were cancelled due to the 24-hour trade union action.

A large number of passengers, including foreign tourists, were stranded at railway stations as a result.