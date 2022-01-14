Sri Lanka sees 16 new COVID deaths

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 16 more coronavirus-related deaths for January 13, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 15,190.

According to the official figures released by the Government Information Department, the deaths reported today include 08 males and 08 females.

Five of the patients are between the ages of 30-59 years. One victim is aged below 30 years and the remaining 10 are in the age group of 60 years.