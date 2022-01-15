Hong Kong bans transit passengers from 153 countries

Hong Kong bans transit passengers from 153 countries

January 15, 2022   08:01 am

Passengers from more than 150 nations will be banned from transiting through Hong Kong, its airport said Friday, in the latest tightening of the citys strict anti-virus travel measures.

The move deepens Hong Kongs global isolation as the city pursues a staunch zero-Covid policy, and creates new headaches for airlines -- some of which have begun avoiding the Chinese territory because of its strict quarantine rules.

Hong Kong ranks territories into categories based on how widespread their Covid-19 infections are, with 153 countries currently classified as Group A -- from which arrivals must spend 21 days in quarantine.

On Friday, Hong Kongs airport tightened those measures.

Passenger transfer/transit services via Hong Kong International Airport for any persons who have stayed in Group A specified place(s) in the past 21 days will be suspended, the airport said in a statement, adding that the ban was needed to control the Omicron variants spread.

The suspension will come into force on Sunday, for a month.

Eight Group A countries -- Australia, Canada, France, India, the Philippines, Pakistan, the UK and the US -- are already banned entirely from arriving in Hong Kong.

The city is battling a small outbreak of the Omicron variant that began with returning Cathay Pacific crew who breached home quarantine rules.

It has reimposed strict social distancing rules, including closing gyms and halting restaurant dining after 6:00 pm.

The government is also investigating Cathay Pacific and said the company might face legal action.

Cathay is flying a fraction of its pre-pandemic routes and many of its long-haul flights transit through its home city.

The transit suspension was first reported by Bloomberg News this week citing sources who said it would not apply to diplomats, officials and athletes heading to next months Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Hong Kong airport statement on Friday listed no exemptions for Olympic delegates.

Source: AFP
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Railway station masters' strike action called off again (English)

Railway station masters' strike action called off again (English)

Railway station masters' strike action called off again (English)

Thai Pongal celebrations across Sri Lanka (English)

Thai Pongal celebrations across Sri Lanka (English)

CPC delivers diesel to CEB (English)

CPC delivers diesel to CEB (English)

'Aktha Pathra' presented to the new Amarapura Mahanayake Thera (English)

'Aktha Pathra' presented to the new Amarapura Mahanayake Thera (English)

Garlic scam: directors of private company file complaint over death threats

Garlic scam: directors of private company file complaint over death threats

Looking for mastermind behind hand grenade found in church - Minister Weerasekara

Looking for mastermind behind hand grenade found in church - Minister Weerasekara

CPC delivers diesel to CEB

CPC delivers diesel to CEB

Presentation of 'Aktha Pathra' to Mahanayake of Amarapura Maha Sangha Sabha

Presentation of 'Aktha Pathra' to Mahanayake of Amarapura Maha Sangha Sabha