Teacher, principal services declared closed services

The relevant Extraordinary Gazette notification has been published for the declaration of the Sri Lanka principals’ service, teacher advisors’ service and the Sri Lanka teachers’ service as ‘Closed Services’.

The Gazette has been issued by the Secretary to the Ministry of Education Prof. Kapila Perera.

Accordingly, the aforementioned services are declared as Closed Services with effect from 30.08.2021.

The gazette states that the authority and provisions on the Appointments, Promotions, Disciplinary proceedings, transfers and other establishment matters of each service shall remain in effect same as at present.

With regard to salaries, it says the appropriate revisions should be made in consultation with the relevant authorities on the specific salary structures particular to each service.

“The Provisions of the existing Service Minutes of each service will be applicable, until the amended Service Minutes are prepared and published in the Gazette in accordance with the new provisions approved by the relevant authorities with respect to categories of service, grades and posts.”

In August last year, the Cabinet of Ministers had granted approval to issue a gazette notification declaring teachers, teacher advisors, and principals’ services as closed services. This had been one of the demands of the protesting teachers and principals.