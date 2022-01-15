Ethugalpura Gateway: Second phase of Central Expressway declared open

Ethugalpura Gateway: Second phase of Central Expressway declared open

January 15, 2022   04:42 pm

The Ethugalpura Gateway, the second phase of the Central Expressway from Mirigama to Kurunegala was declared open for the general public today (January 15).

The event was held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The 40.91 km stretch of road features four lanes and five interchanges at Mirigama, Nakalagamuwa, Dambokka, Kurunegala and Yaggapitiya.

It was constructed at a cost of Rs. 137 billion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ethugalpura Gateway: Second phase of Central Expressway declared open

Ethugalpura Gateway: Second phase of Central Expressway declared open

Ethugalpura Gateway: Second phase of Central Expressway declared open

LIVE🔴Athugalpura Entrance: Inauguration of second phase of Central Expressway

LIVE🔴Athugalpura Entrance: Inauguration of second phase of Central Expressway

Teacher, principal services declared closed services

Teacher, principal services declared closed services

Derana 'Dream Star' grand finale tonight...

Derana 'Dream Star' grand finale tonight...

Surge in daily Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka?

Surge in daily Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka?

Beetroot purportedly imported from Pakistan sold for low prices in Dambulla

Beetroot purportedly imported from Pakistan sold for low prices in Dambulla

Handunnetti flays CB governor for 'boasting' about plans to meet debt repayments

Handunnetti flays CB governor for 'boasting' about plans to meet debt repayments

Unfair to criticize probes within 24 hours of the incident - Defence Secretary

Unfair to criticize probes within 24 hours of the incident - Defence Secretary