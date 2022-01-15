Toll charges for Mirigama-Kurunegala section of Central Expressway

January 15, 2022   07:10 pm

Toll charges for the newly declared-open second phase of the Central Expressway or the Ethugalpura Gateway have been announced.

User fee rates for vehicles with 2 axles and four wheels:
• Minimum rate between two interchanges - Rs. 100
• From Mirigama to Kurunegala - Rs. 250
• From Mirigama to Yaggapitiya - Rs. 250

User fee rates for vehicles with 2 axles and six wheels:
• Minimum rate between two interchanges - Rs. 150
• From Mirigama to Kurunegala - Rs. 350
• From Mirigama to Yaggapitiya - Rs. 350

User fee rates for vehicles with more than 2 axles:
• Minimum rate between two interchanges - Rs. 150
• From Mirigama to Kurunegala - Rs. 550
• From Mirigama to Yaggapitiya - Rs. 550

Meanwhile, toll charges are not levied for vehicles travelling between Kurunegala and Yaggapitiya.

The Ethugalpura Gateway of the Central Expressway was vested with the public in an event held under the patronage of PResdient Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa this evening (January 15).

Stretching over 40.91 km, the road features four lanes and five interchanges at Mirigama, Nakalagamuwa, Dambokka, Kurunegala and Yaggapitiya.

Considered the most scenic section of the expressways in Sri Lanka, this stretch of road was constructed at a cost of Rs. 137 billion.

