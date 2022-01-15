Tuition classes for Grade 5 Scholarship, A/L exam candidates to be banned temporarily

Tuition classes for Grade 5 Scholarship, A/L exam candidates to be banned temporarily

January 15, 2022   09:39 pm

The Department of Examinations has issued a press release on temporarily banning tuition classes and other related activities in view of 2021 (2022) Grade 5 Scholarship and G.C.E. Advanced Level examinations.

Commissioner-General of Examinations, L.M.D. Dharmasena stated that organizing and holding tuition classes, lectures, seminars, workshops would not be permitted from midnight on January 18 until the Grade 5 Scholarship Exam comes to an end.

Meanwhile, the ban on the aforementioned activities for candidates sitting for the Advanced Level Exam will be effective from February 01 to March 05, until the conclusion of the exam.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Rajapaksa vows to fulfil promises given to people

President Rajapaksa vows to fulfil promises given to people

President Rajapaksa vows to fulfil promises given to people

President declares open Ethugalpura Gateway of Central Expressway

President declares open Ethugalpura Gateway of Central Expressway

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.15

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.15

India reaffirms support for Sri Lanka to overcome economic challenges

India reaffirms support for Sri Lanka to overcome economic challenges

Defence Secretary responds to Cardinal Ranjith's statement

Defence Secretary responds to Cardinal Ranjith's statement

Sri Lanka sees surge in Omicron variant cases

Sri Lanka sees surge in Omicron variant cases

No power cuts imposed today as CPC supplies diesel

No power cuts imposed today as CPC supplies diesel

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana