Tuition classes for Grade 5 Scholarship, A/L exam candidates to be banned temporarily

The Department of Examinations has issued a press release on temporarily banning tuition classes and other related activities in view of 2021 (2022) Grade 5 Scholarship and G.C.E. Advanced Level examinations.

Commissioner-General of Examinations, L.M.D. Dharmasena stated that organizing and holding tuition classes, lectures, seminars, workshops would not be permitted from midnight on January 18 until the Grade 5 Scholarship Exam comes to an end.

Meanwhile, the ban on the aforementioned activities for candidates sitting for the Advanced Level Exam will be effective from February 01 to March 05, until the conclusion of the exam.