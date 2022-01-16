Parcel with 4,000 narcotic tablets intercepted at Central Mail Exchange

Parcel with 4,000 narcotic tablets intercepted at Central Mail Exchange

January 15, 2022   11:00 pm

A parcel containing 4,000 narcotic tablets sent from overseas has been detected by Customs officials at the Central Mail Exchange this afternoon (January 15).

One suspect was taken into custody in connection with the incident, the Customs spokesman said.

The parcel, sent from the Netherlands, had been addressed to an individual residing in Colombo.

However, the individual who arrived at the Central Mail Exchange to claim the parcel was taken into custody by the police.

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) is conducting further investigations into the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Dulanga Sampath crowned 'Derana Dream Star' of Season 10

Dulanga Sampath crowned 'Derana Dream Star' of Season 10

Dulanga Sampath crowned 'Derana Dream Star' of Season 10

Tsunami hits Tonga following underwater volcano eruption (English)

Tsunami hits Tonga following underwater volcano eruption (English)

India's Foreign Minister and Sri Lanka's Finance Minister hold virtual meeting (English)

India's Foreign Minister and Sri Lanka's Finance Minister hold virtual meeting (English)

Ethugalpura Gateway: Second phase of Central Expressway declared open (English)

Ethugalpura Gateway: Second phase of Central Expressway declared open (English)

Unfair to criticize probes within 24 hours of the incident - Defence Secretary (English)

Unfair to criticize probes within 24 hours of the incident - Defence Secretary (English)

President Rajapaksa vows to fulfil promises given to people

President Rajapaksa vows to fulfil promises given to people

President declares open Ethugalpura Gateway of Central Expressway

President declares open Ethugalpura Gateway of Central Expressway

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.15

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.15