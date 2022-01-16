Parcel with 4,000 narcotic tablets intercepted at Central Mail Exchange

A parcel containing 4,000 narcotic tablets sent from overseas has been detected by Customs officials at the Central Mail Exchange this afternoon (January 15).

One suspect was taken into custody in connection with the incident, the Customs spokesman said.

The parcel, sent from the Netherlands, had been addressed to an individual residing in Colombo.

However, the individual who arrived at the Central Mail Exchange to claim the parcel was taken into custody by the police.

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) is conducting further investigations into the matter.