COVID: 661 new infections confirmed in Sri Lanka today

January 15, 2022   11:44 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases recorded in Sri Lanka moved to 661 today (January 15), the Health Ministry said.

According to the Government Information Department, the newly-detected cases include 04 individuals who recently arrived on the island.

The latest development has brought the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country so far to 595,657.

As many as 568,049 recoveries have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 12,400 active cases in total are currently under medical care and the death toll stands at 15,197, official figures showed.

