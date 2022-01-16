Dulanga Sampath crowned new Derana Dream Star

January 15, 2022   11:57 pm

Dulanga Sampath has been crowned winner at the grand finale of Derana Dream Star Season 10 held today (January 15).

Amidst grandiose festivities, the tenth season of Derana Dream Star came to a conclusion at the Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre.

Three contestants – namely Anjali Methsara, Dulanga Sampath and Rajitha Bhanuka – vied for the grand prize of the final competition.

Anjali Methsara bagged the first runner-up title while Rajitha Bhanuka was adjudged as the third place.

