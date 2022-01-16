Two persons drown in Kalu Ganga, child missing

January 16, 2022   07:54 am

Two persons have drowned and a 10-year-old child has been reported missing while bathing in the Kalu Ganga at Siripagama last evening (15).

Police said that a 22-year-old youth and a 40-year-old male had drowned in the incident.

Police said that four persons bathing in the river at Sri Palabaddala, Siripagama last evening were swept away by strong currents and that one of them were rescued. 

A 10-year-old boy from Aguruwathota is reported missing while the two drowning victims are residents of the area. 

