Thundershowers expected in parts of the country

January 16, 2022   08:18 am

The Department of Meteorology forecasts that several spells of showers will occur in Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces and in Matale district today.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a several places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm may occur at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Hambantota.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

