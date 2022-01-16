Maldivian Speaker arrives in Sri Lanka

Maldivian Speaker arrives in Sri Lanka

January 16, 2022   03:13 pm

The Speaker of the Maldivian Parliament (People’s Majlis of Maldives) Mohamed Nasheed arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday for an official visit. 

He was received at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake by the State Minister of Regional Co-operation Tharaka Balasuriya.

Nasheed was targeted in an assassination attempt on May 6, as he was heading out to attend an event in an island. 

The attack, which saw a remote-controlled IED explode near his residence in the center of Malé City, caused serious injuries to the former president of Maldives.

The shrapnel pieces from the bomb blast caused a substantial amount of damage to his internal organs, but had missed some vital arteries and organs. 

Speaker Nasheed had undergone 16 hours of live-saving surgery at hospital.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Mirigama-Kurunegala section of Central Expressway opened to public

Mirigama-Kurunegala section of Central Expressway opened to public

Mirigama-Kurunegala section of Central Expressway opened to public

Minister of Power speaks on the electricity supply and outages

Minister of Power speaks on the electricity supply and outages

Three persons drown while bathing in the Kalu Ganga

Three persons drown while bathing in the Kalu Ganga

Excise trade unions accuse the government

Excise trade unions accuse the government

Pediatrician says vaccinated children setting an example for adults

Pediatrician says vaccinated children setting an example for adults

Dulanga Sampath wins Season 10 of 'Derana Dream Star'

Dulanga Sampath wins Season 10 of 'Derana Dream Star'

Sajith accuses govt of turning even normal income earners into paupers

Sajith accuses govt of turning even normal income earners into paupers

The unending fertilizer crisis in Sri Lanka

The unending fertilizer crisis in Sri Lanka