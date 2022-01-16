Yathivara Suraksha scholarships presentation in Ratnapura District

Yathivara Suraksha scholarships presentation in Ratnapura District

January 16, 2022   06:53 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presented the “Yathivara Suraksha” Scholarships to student monks in the Ratnapura District at the Sabaragamuwa Maha Saman Devala premises, today (16).  

According to the National Policy Framework “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour”, the Buddhist Affairs Division of the Presidential Secretariat implements the programme with the aim of giving foremost priority to Buddhism while protecting and nurturing it, the PMD said. 

Under this programme, priority will be given for the medical insurance policies to monks and Sil Māthās, and assist in the certificate course of Practical Buddhist Studies of Bhikku students, development of attitudes, skill development and international language courses, it said.

The Faculty of Languages of the University of Sabaragamuwa offers English, Tamil, Chinese, Hindu, Japanese and German language courses for monks.

Under the supervision of Vice Chancellor of the Sabaragamuwa University Prof. Udaya Rathnayaka, the programme was initiated to award scholarships to student monks in the Ratnapura District. 

Marking this programme, the President presented scholarships to eleven student monks who have qualified for the International Diploma in Languages course.

President Rajapaksa visited the Maha Saman Devala in Ratnapura and received blessings. A large crowd gathered at the temple greeted the President and the President spoke to them and inquired into their well-being.

Ministers Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, MP W.D.J Seneviratne, Governor Tikiri Kobbekaduwa, State Minister Janaka Wakkumbura, MPs Gamini Waleboda, Muditha de Zoysa, Akila Ellawala, Basnayake Nilame of the Devala Migara Jayasundara, public representatives and government officials were also present.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Dulanga Sampath crowned the winner of 'Derana Dream Star  Season 10'

Dulanga Sampath crowned the winner of 'Derana Dream Star  Season 10'

Dulanga Sampath crowned the winner of 'Derana Dream Star  Season 10'

President vows to fulfil all promises in next three years

President vows to fulfil all promises in next three years

Signs of declining paddy harvest in Ampara

Signs of declining paddy harvest in Ampara

Anura Kumara says an alternative to main political parties is needed

Anura Kumara says an alternative to main political parties is needed

Health officials issue warning to public over resurgence of COVID

Health officials issue warning to public over resurgence of COVID

'Yathivara Suraksha' scholarships presentation in Ratnapura District

'Yathivara Suraksha' scholarships presentation in Ratnapura District

Minister of Power suspects that sudden outages are a 'conspiracy'

Minister of Power suspects that sudden outages are a 'conspiracy'

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana