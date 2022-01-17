Showers expected in several parts of the country

January 17, 2022   08:34 am

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm may occur at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa and Pottuvil.  

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

