Suspect arrested with locally made revolver and bullets

January 17, 2022   01:57 pm

A suspect has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) for the possession of revolver type firearm, suspected to have been manufactured in the country, and ammunition. 

The suspect was arrested in an operation carried out based on information received by the officers of the special raids unit established at the STF headquarters camp.

The firearm in question was discovered buried near some trees behind a house in the Thalaramba area in Kamburugamuwa.

STF personnel state that the firearm has been manufactured in a way that five 9mm bullets can be loaded into it at once.

The arrested suspect, a 31-year-old male, has been handed over to Kotawila Police for onward investigations. 

Police are investigating to find out for what purpose the suspect was in possession of the firearm. 

