Newly opened expressway section earns over Rs 2.8 million in 12 hours

The Ministry of Highways says that the second phase of the Central Expressway, also known as the ‘Ethugalpura Entrance’, which was declared open to the public on Saturday, has generated an income of over Rs. 2.8 million within the first 12 hours of operations.

Motorists had been allowed to use the newly-opened stretch of the Central Expressway toll-free until Sunday afternoon while the toll booths had been operational from 12 noon onwards.

Accordingly, the income generated by the new section of the expressway between 12 noon to midnight on Sunday (16) has been estimated as approximately Rs. 2,805,100.

The ministry said that 13,583 vehicles had used the expressway from Kurunegala to Mirigama within that 12-hour period while no vehicular accidents were reported during that time.