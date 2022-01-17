Veteran singer Neela Wickramasinghe passes away

Veteran singer Neela Wickramasinghe passes away

January 17, 2022   05:22 pm

Veteran Sri Lankan singer and musician Neela Wickramasinghe has passed away at the age of 71.

She has passed away in the city of Milan, Italy.

Wickramasinghe was recently appointed as the Consul General of Sri Lanka in Milan. 

Known for her popular hits such as ‘Master Sir’ as well as duets sung with T.M. jayaratne, she was also a former teacher in music and had also graduated in 1974 with a Sangeeth Visharada Degree after studying North Indian Classical Music. 

With over 55 years of experience in the industry, Wickramasinghe has contributed to over 60 films as a playback singer while she has also contributed to hundreds of songs

She has won the Sarasaviya Award thrice, Presidential award, Sumathi tele award, Zonta award and Vanitha award.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Leopards and fishing cats spotted entering villages in Kotagala in search of prey

Leopards and fishing cats spotted entering villages in Kotagala in search of prey

Leopards and fishing cats spotted entering villages in Kotagala in search of prey

People out of the frying pan into the fire - P. Harrison

People out of the frying pan into the fire - P. Harrison

Risk of another COVID-19 wave emerging in the country

Risk of another COVID-19 wave emerging in the country

The dilapidated condition of the Punchi Sigiriya Viharaya

The dilapidated condition of the Punchi Sigiriya Viharaya

Will solutions be provided for the power outages?

Will solutions be provided for the power outages?

Today marks the first Full Moon Poya Day of the year

Today marks the first Full Moon Poya Day of the year

Perpetrators of Easter attacks will be given maximum possible punishment - Sajith

Perpetrators of Easter attacks will be given maximum possible punishment - Sajith

Farmers protest demanding compensation for crop damage

Farmers protest demanding compensation for crop damage