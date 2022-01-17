CEB engineers to go on sick leave tomorrow

CEB engineers to go on sick leave tomorrow

January 17, 2022   06:11 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU) says that they will engage in ‘sick leave’ trade union action tomorrow (18).

The association said that all CEB engineers excluding the electricity engineers already engaged in operations will be reporting sick tomorrow.

President of the CEB Engineers’ Union, Saumya Kumarawadu, stated that the trade union action is being launched in protest against the arbitrary decision by the CEB Chairman to appoint a new General Manager at his discretion without following proper procedure. 

He said that the employees of power plants operating 24 hours a day will continue to maintain the power grid and that everyone else is on sick leave tomorrow.

