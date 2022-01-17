Heavy traffic at Mirigama Exit on Central Expressway

Severe traffic congestion is reported at the Mirigama Exit of the Central Expressway today (January 17), says Ada Derana correspondent.

After the Mirigama-Kurunegala section of the Central Expressway was vested with the public on Saturday (January 15) by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, heavy traffic was observed at the Mirigama Exit yesterday as well.

The Ethugalpura Entrance, the second phase of the Central Expressway which spans 40.91 km in distance, has five interchanges at Mirigama, Nakalagamuwa, Dambokka, Kurunegala and Yaggapitiya.

Travel on the newly-opened stretch of the expressway was toll-free from midnight on Saturday until 12.00 p.m. yesterday.