Heavy traffic at Mirigama Exit on Central Expressway
File Photo.

Heavy traffic at Mirigama Exit on Central Expressway

January 17, 2022   07:33 pm

Severe traffic congestion is reported at the Mirigama Exit of the Central Expressway today (January 17), says Ada Derana correspondent.

After the Mirigama-Kurunegala section of the Central Expressway was vested with the public on Saturday (January 15) by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, heavy traffic was observed at the Mirigama Exit yesterday as well.

The Ethugalpura Entrance, the second phase of the Central Expressway which spans 40.91 km in distance, has five interchanges at Mirigama, Nakalagamuwa, Dambokka, Kurunegala and Yaggapitiya.

Travel on the newly-opened stretch of the expressway was toll-free from midnight on Saturday until 12.00 p.m. yesterday.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Power Minister says will look into possibility of obtaining fuel from LIOC

Power Minister says will look into possibility of obtaining fuel from LIOC

Power Minister says will look into possibility of obtaining fuel from LIOC

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Leopards and fishing cats spotted entering villages in Kotagala in search of prey

Leopards and fishing cats spotted entering villages in Kotagala in search of prey

People out of the frying pan into the fire - P. Harrison

People out of the frying pan into the fire - P. Harrison

Risk of another COVID-19 wave emerging in the country

Risk of another COVID-19 wave emerging in the country

The dilapidated condition of the Punchi Sigiriya Viharaya

The dilapidated condition of the Punchi Sigiriya Viharaya

Will solutions be provided for the power outages?

Will solutions be provided for the power outages?

Today marks the first Full Moon Poya Day of the year

Today marks the first Full Moon Poya Day of the year