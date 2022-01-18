Fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm in four districts

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm in four districts

January 18, 2022   07:01 am

Few showers will occur in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Matale district, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara, Kalutara and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm may occur at some places in Ratnapura, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers

Sea areas:

Few showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa and Pottuvil.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-45) kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

What will happen to the harvest in Polonnaruwa? - Ada Derana takes a look

What will happen to the harvest in Polonnaruwa? - Ada Derana takes a look

What will happen to the harvest in Polonnaruwa? - Ada Derana takes a look

PM declares open Tomlin Park and vehicle park for pilgrims visiting Kandy

PM declares open Tomlin Park and vehicle park for pilgrims visiting Kandy

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.17

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.17

Massive crowds visit the Colombo Port City

Massive crowds visit the Colombo Port City

Malaria raising its head once again

Malaria raising its head once again

No place for corruption and thieves under an SJB govt - Sajith

No place for corruption and thieves under an SJB govt - Sajith

Wealth of world's 10 richest men doubled amid COVID pandemic - Oxfam (English)

Wealth of world's 10 richest men doubled amid COVID pandemic - Oxfam (English)

Will solutions be provided for the power outages? (English)

Will solutions be provided for the power outages? (English)