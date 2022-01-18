Fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm in four districts

Few showers will occur in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Matale district, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara, Kalutara and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm may occur at some places in Ratnapura, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers

Sea areas:

Few showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa and Pottuvil.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-45) kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.