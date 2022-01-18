Tuition classes for Grade 5 Scholarship exam banned from tonight

Organizing and holding tuition classes, lectures, seminars, and workshops aimed at 2021 (2022) Grade 5 Scholarship exam candidates will be banned from midnight today (January 18) until the exam comes to an end.

The examination is set to take place on January 22.

The ban also extends to printing, distributing mock question papers and publishing posters, banners and flyers through electronic or printed media or possessing them.

Any person violating these orders will be charged under the Public Examinations Act, the Department of Examinations has said.

Meanwhile, tuition classes and other related activities aimed at 2021 (2022) G.C.E. Advanced Level exam candidates will be banned from midnight on February 01 to March 05, until the conclusion of the exam, Commissioner-General of Examinations, L. M. D. Dharmasena stated earlier in a statement.

The Advanced Level Examination is scheduled to be held from February 07 to March 05.