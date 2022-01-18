Tuition classes for Grade 5 Scholarship exam banned from tonight

Tuition classes for Grade 5 Scholarship exam banned from tonight

January 18, 2022   09:19 am

Organizing and holding tuition classes, lectures, seminars, and workshops aimed at 2021 (2022) Grade 5 Scholarship exam candidates will be banned from midnight today (January 18) until the exam comes to an end.

The examination is set to take place on January 22.

The ban also extends to printing, distributing mock question papers and publishing posters, banners and flyers through electronic or printed media or possessing them.

Any person violating these orders will be charged under the Public Examinations Act, the Department of Examinations has said.

Meanwhile, tuition classes and other related activities aimed at 2021 (2022) G.C.E. Advanced Level exam candidates will be banned from midnight on February 01 to March 05, until the conclusion of the exam, Commissioner-General of Examinations, L. M. D. Dharmasena stated earlier in a statement.

The Advanced Level Examination is scheduled to be held from February 07 to March 05.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Attorney Kelum Amarasinghe on who failed to pay electricity bills

Attorney Kelum Amarasinghe on who failed to pay electricity bills

Attorney Kelum Amarasinghe on who failed to pay electricity bills

Dollar shortage did not happen all of a sudden - Sajith

Dollar shortage did not happen all of a sudden - Sajith

LIVE🔴 Ceremonial opening of second session of 9th Parliament

LIVE🔴 Ceremonial opening of second session of 9th Parliament

Nimal Siripala says they dont plan to hold govt back

Nimal Siripala says they dont plan to hold govt back

Teen reported missing while bathing in sea off Panadura beach

Teen reported missing while bathing in sea off Panadura beach

What will happen to the harvest in Polonnaruwa? - Ada Derana takes a look

What will happen to the harvest in Polonnaruwa? - Ada Derana takes a look

PM declares open Tomlin Park and vehicle park for pilgrims visiting Kandy

PM declares open Tomlin Park and vehicle park for pilgrims visiting Kandy

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.17

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.17