SLTDA warns tourist establishments practising Foreigners Only policy

Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) says tourist establishments practising a “Foreigners Only” policy may face cancellation of licences.

In a statement, the SLTDA said it has received complaints regarding discriminatory practices followed by certain tourist establishments against Sri Lankan travellers.

“Our Constitution affords the equal right to all citizens; where no person shall, on the grounds of race, religion, language, caste, sex, or anyone on such grounds, be subjected to any disability, liability, restriction, or condition concerning access to shops, public restaurants, hotels, places of public entertainment and places of worship.”

The SLTDA said it would not hesitate to cancel the licence of a tourist property after receiving a formal complaint if it is found to have been discriminatory. The Authority noted that it would also inform travellers and notify online travel agencies to abstain from taking bookings from such places.

“Domestic tourists have stood by our industry through difficult times and it’s our citizens who have supported out industry right throughout. For that, as industry stakeholders, we should be grateful,” the statement read further.

The SLTDA also urged domestic travellers to ensure that tourist property is well taken care of, that they adhere to the hotel’s requirements and be brand ambassadors for the industry and country.

“It is our duty to support an important industry sector recover and prosper,” the SLTDA pointed out adding that tourist establishments could make complaints against such guests who neither care for the property nor adhere to stated requirements of the establishments. The Authority stated that it would take necessary actions against such guests.