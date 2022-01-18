IOC turns down request for fuel supply to CEB

January 18, 2022   03:35 pm

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has turned down the request made by the Ministry of Power for fuel supply to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), says Minister Gamini Lokuge.

The company has stated that it does not possess extra stocks of fuel at the moment.

The Power Ministry held a crucial discussion with IOC today (January 18) on the possibility of obtaining fuel required for electricity generation in order to maintain an uninterrupted power supply.

Minister Lokuge had said earlier that the CEB would seek fuel supplies needed to generate power until January 22 until the Norochcholai power plant in restored.

