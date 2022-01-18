Sri Lanka condemns terrorist attacks in UAE

Sri Lanka condemns terrorist attacks in UAE

January 18, 2022   05:46 pm

The Government of Sri Lanka today unequivocally condemned the terrorist attack on civilian facilities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which resulted in deaths of several civilians. 

“We convey our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and government of the UAE,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. 

Sri Lanka also reiterated the need for “continued vigilance” against the ever present and evolving threat of terrorism which harms global peace and security.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked the UAE in what it said was an operation using missiles and drones, setting off explosions in fuel trucks that killed three people and causing a fire near the airport of Abu Dhabi, capital of the region’s commercial and tourism hub.

Abu Dhabi police said three people were killed and six wounded when three fuel tanker trucks exploded in the industrial Musaffah area near storage facilities of oil firm ADNOC. State media said those killed were two Indians and a Pakistani.

Police said initial investigations found parts of small planes that could possibly be drones at the sites in Musaffah and Abu Dhabi airport, but they made no mention of missiles.

--With inputs from agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴අද දෙරණ 6.55 ප්‍රධාන පුවත් විකාශය

LIVE🔴අද දෙරණ 6.55 ප්‍රධාන පුවත් විකාශය

LIVE🔴අද දෙරණ 6.55 ප්‍රධාන පුවත් විකාශය

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

LIOC turns down request for fuel supply to CEB

LIOC turns down request for fuel supply to CEB

Are there adequate fuel supplies for CEB power generation?

Are there adequate fuel supplies for CEB power generation?

Health officials cautions people who went on trips during long weekend

Health officials cautions people who went on trips during long weekend

Rohana Maha Seya in Peliyagoda open for devotees

Rohana Maha Seya in Peliyagoda open for devotees

Farmers' endless complaints of troubles faced by them without chemical fertilizer

Farmers' endless complaints of troubles faced by them without chemical fertilizer

Power crisis in Sri Lanka escalating gradually

Power crisis in Sri Lanka escalating gradually