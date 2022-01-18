Additional date for Adjournment Debate on govts policy statement

Additional date for Adjournment Debate on govts policy statement

January 18, 2022   07:39 pm

The first meeting of the Members of Parliament of the ruling faction for the year 2022 was held under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today (January 18).

Government’s policy statement for the next three years was delivered by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the inauguration of the second session of the 9th Parliament this morning.

Subsequently, the meeting of the ruling faction’s parliamentarians, chaired by the Premier, was convened at the Parliament complex.

During the meeting, Chief Government Whip, Minister Johnston Fernando has requested the prime minister to allocate an additional day for the Adjournment Debate on the policy statement.

Previously, at the meeting of political party leaders convened under the patronage of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, it was decided to hold the Adjournment Debate on January 19 and 20.

Accordingly, the Chief Government Whip was instructed to inform the Speaker to allocate next Friday (January 21) as an additional date.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila has briefed the ruling faction’s parliamentarians on the agreement signed for the joint development of Trincomalee Oil Tank Farm with India.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Zoological gardens employees on Satyagraha campaign

Zoological gardens employees on Satyagraha campaign

Zoological gardens employees on Satyagraha campaign

Sajith provides financial aid for victims of LP gas-related incidents

Sajith provides financial aid for victims of LP gas-related incidents

Will there be power cuts?

Will there be power cuts?

Let's unite to overcome challenges the country is facing - President

Let's unite to overcome challenges the country is facing - President

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

LIOC turns down request for fuel supply to CEB

LIOC turns down request for fuel supply to CEB

Are there adequate fuel supplies for CEB power generation?

Are there adequate fuel supplies for CEB power generation?

Health officials cautions people who went on trips during long weekend

Health officials cautions people who went on trips during long weekend