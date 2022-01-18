The first meeting of the Members of Parliament of the ruling faction for the year 2022 was held under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today (January 18).

Government’s policy statement for the next three years was delivered by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the inauguration of the second session of the 9th Parliament this morning.

Subsequently, the meeting of the ruling faction’s parliamentarians, chaired by the Premier, was convened at the Parliament complex.

During the meeting, Chief Government Whip, Minister Johnston Fernando has requested the prime minister to allocate an additional day for the Adjournment Debate on the policy statement.

Previously, at the meeting of political party leaders convened under the patronage of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, it was decided to hold the Adjournment Debate on January 19 and 20.

Accordingly, the Chief Government Whip was instructed to inform the Speaker to allocate next Friday (January 21) as an additional date.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila has briefed the ruling faction’s parliamentarians on the agreement signed for the joint development of Trincomalee Oil Tank Farm with India.