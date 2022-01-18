Sri Lanka records 672 new cases of novel coronavirus

Sri Lanka records 672 new cases of novel coronavirus

January 18, 2022   09:59 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases recorded in Sri Lanka moved to 672 today (January 18), the Health Ministry said.

According to the Government Information Department, the newly-detected cases include 05 individuals who recently arrived on the island from overseas.

The latest development has brought the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country so far to 597,707.

As many as 568,506 recoveries have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 13,900 active cases in total are currently under medical care and the death toll stands at 15,231, official figures showed.

