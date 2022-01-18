CEB engineers to resort to work-to-rule campaign?

Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU) warned that it would resort to a work-to-rule action from 12.00 p.m. tomorrow if the current general manager of the board is not removed from the post.

The association engaged in a ‘sick leave’ trade union today over the same issue. Accordingly, all CEB engineers excluding the electricity engineers already engaged in operations reported sick today.

They also staged a protest against the arbitrary decision taken by the CEB Chairman to appoint a new general manager at his discretion without following proper procedure.