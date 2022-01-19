Dora, the lion cub up for public viewing at Ridiyagama Safari Park

January 19, 2022   12:27 am

The female lion cub named ‘Dora’ born at the Ridiyagama Safari Park has made her public debut yesterday (January 18).

The four-and-a-half-month-old lion cub was born on July 26, 2021.

Despite being put on for public viewing, the officials of the safari park have taken measures to keep ‘Dora’ separately until she is ready to join a herd.

She was the first lion cub to be born to the lioness called ‘Lara’ at the Ridiyagama Safari Park.

At present, there are 15 lions in the safari park and 08 of these cubs were born at the park.

