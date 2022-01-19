Showers or thundershowers expected in parts of the island today

The Department of Meteorology says a few showers can be expected in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 p.m.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Sea areas:

Few showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa and Pottuvil.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.