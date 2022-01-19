Generator at Kelanitissa power station temporarily shut down

One power generator at the Kelanitissa power station has been temporarily shut down due to the lack of fuel, says the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Reportedly, this generator supplies 150 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the national grid.

The CEB noted that there would be no need to disrupt the power supply as a result of this situation.

However, a final decision on imposing power cuts tonight is slated to be taken this evening, the CEB said further.