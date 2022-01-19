Two ships docked at Colombo Port begin unloading fuel

Two ships docked at Colombo Port begin unloading fuel

January 19, 2022   10:47 am

Two ships carrying 37,500 metric tons of fuel have anchored at the Colombo Port and are in the process of unloading the stocks, says Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila.

His remarks came during the media briefing held this morning to announce the decisions of Cabinet of Ministers.

The lawmaker said 10,000 metric tons of fuel of this shipment would be provided to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for power generation.

According to the energy minister, the fuel consignment to be provided to the CEB would be sufficient for 8 days.

