Gamini Senarath takes office as new Presidential Secretary

January 19, 2022   10:56 am

Senior Sri Lanka Administrative Service (SLAS) officer Gamini Senarath assumed duties as the new Secretary to the President today (January 19).

He was the Secretary to the Prime Minister prior to his appointment as the President’s Secretary.

Senarath’s appointment came after former Presidential Secretary, P.B. Jayasundera tendered his resignation last month.

During current PM Mahinda Rajapaksa’s tenure as the Head of State, Senarath served as his Chief of Staff and Additional Secretary.

Senarath has held various top posts and is an experienced officer in the public service. He joined the SLAS in 1984.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Ministry of Irrigation, Anura Dissanayake will assume duties tomorrow (January 20) as the new Secretary to the Prime Minister.

