Four new flyovers to be constructed to minimize traffic congestion

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the go-ahead to construct four new flyovers under the agreement frame entered between the governments of Sri Lanka and Hungary.

These flyovers will be constructed at Muththettugala railway crossroad and Hiripitiya junction, Pasyala junction, Maris Stella junction in Negombo and Thalawathugoda junction of the national road network, with the aim of providing solutions for the traffic congestion.

Sri Lanka and Hungary have already entered into a finance corporation agreement to provide concessionary finance facilities through the Exim Bank in Hungary for implementing infrastructure development project on the island nation.

The government stated that Kohuwala and Getambe fly overs construction projects are being implemented under the said project.