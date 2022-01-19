China to grant 1 million metric tons of rice to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka will be receiving 1 million metric tons of rice from China as a donation, says Co-Cabinet Spokesperson, Minister Ramesh Pathirana.

The consignment is expected to arrive on the island in March.

China is making the donation to mark the 70th anniversary of the Rubber-Rice Pact signed between the two countries in 1952.

Following Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s recent visit to Sri Lanka, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin had reiterated that his country is ready to “carry forward the spirit of the Rubber-Rice Pact characterized by independence, self-reliance, unity and mutual support.”