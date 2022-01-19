Kelanitissa power station shuts down completely

Kelanitissa power station shuts down completely

January 19, 2022   02:18 pm

Operations at the Kelanitissa Power Station, which generates 300 MW of electricity have been halted completely, says the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The decision was taken due to the lack of fuel for the generation of power.

However, there are no impending disruptions to the power supply within the day, the CEB spokesperson emphasized.

According to him, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has assured that required fuel stocks would be supplied by this evening to resume power generating activities.

Earlier today, it was reported that one generator at the Kelanitissa power station that supplies 150 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the national grid had temporarily shut down due to the lack of fuel.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila told media persons this morning that two ships carrying 37,500 metric tons of fuel, docked at the Colombo Port, have begun unloading the stocks.

The lawmaker revealed that 10,000 metric tons of fuel of this shipment, which is sufficient for 8 days, would be provided to the CEB for power generation.

