One-hour power cuts likely in several areas tonight - CEB

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says there are possibilities of power cuts being imposed in several areas tonight for nearly an hour.

A spokesman for the CEB said that the disruption is only until the operations at the Kelanitissa power plant are restored this evening.

Operations at the Kelanitissa Power Station, which generates 300 MW of electricity, have been halted completely due to the lack of fuel for the generation of power, the CEB said earlier today.

However, it had said that there would be no impending disruptions to the power supply within the day as the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has assured that required fuel stocks would be supplied by this evening to resume power generating activities.