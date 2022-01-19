Easter attacks: Evidence hearing in case against Hemasiri concludes

Easter attacks: Evidence hearing in case against Hemasiri concludes

January 19, 2022   03:51 pm

The Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar has concluded the hearing of evidence in the case against former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando over his criminal negligence of duty by failing to prevent the Easter Sunday terror attacks despite receiving intelligence information in advance.

The case was taken up before High Court Judges Namal Balalle, Aditya Patabendi and Mohamed Irshadeen earlier today.

During the hearing, Deputy Solicitor General Sudarshana de Silva conveyed that the plaintiff would thereby conclude calling witnesses.

The judge bench then announced that it would deliver the decision pertaining to Hemasiri’s release on February 18.

