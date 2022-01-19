Heavy traffic due to JVP protest in Colombo

January 19, 2022   04:01 pm

Severe traffic congestion has been reported along the road from Technical Junction in Maradana towards Pettah due to a protest march by the JVP. 

The protest march has been organised demanding the government to stop handing over ownership of the country’s resources such as ports, oils tanks and lands to foreigners. 

The protesters also calls on authorities to cancel the recent agreement with India on the development of the Trincomalee oil tank farm.

JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake and other parliamentarians of the party are participating in the protest. 

Ada Derana reporter said that agitation has resulted in severe traffic along the road from Maradana to Pettah and several connected byroads.

