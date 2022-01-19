Cabinet nod to amend Workmen Compensation Ordinance

Cabinet nod to amend Workmen Compensation Ordinance

January 19, 2022   04:40 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has given its consent to draft a bill to amend 139 chapter of the Workmen Compensation Ordinance no. 19 of 1934.

The amendment would update the benefits paid to workmen who are injured in the course of their employment.

The clearance of the Attorney General has been received for the bill drafted by the Legal Draftsman.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the proposal tabled by the Minister of Labour to publish the relevant bill in the government Gazette and table the same in the parliament for approval.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.19

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.19

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.19

Heavy traffic due to JVP protest in Colombo

Heavy traffic due to JVP protest in Colombo

Gamini Senarath takes office as new Presidential Secretary

Gamini Senarath takes office as new Presidential Secretary

Southern Championship Dog Show 2022...

Southern Championship Dog Show 2022...

Lasantha Wickramasinghe removed as MILCO Chairman?

Lasantha Wickramasinghe removed as MILCO Chairman?

Anura Kumara says debt default will make country will go bankrupt

Anura Kumara says debt default will make country will go bankrupt

No end in sight for farmers' complaints

No end in sight for farmers' complaints

Sri Lanka sees significant increase in COVID-infected children

Sri Lanka sees significant increase in COVID-infected children