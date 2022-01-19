Nearly two-hour power cuts expected tonight

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says disruptions to the power supply can be expected today from 6.00 p.m. to 7.45 p.m. and 7.45 p.m. to 9.00 p.m. depending on the demand.

Reportedly, supplies from generators at the Kelanitissa Power Station are yet to be restored.

Earlier today, operations at the Kelanitissa Power Station, which generates 300 MW of electricity, were halted completely due to the lack of fuel for generation of power.

A spokesman for the CEB had also stated that the power cuts would be imposed until the operations at the Kelanitissa Power Station are brought back to normal.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila told media persons this morning that two ships carrying 37,500 metric tons of fuel, docked at the Colombo Port, have begun unloading the stocks.

The lawmaker revealed that 10,000 metric tons of fuel of this shipment, which is sufficient for 8 days, would be provided to the CEB for power generation.