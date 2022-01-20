Special gazette on extending retirement age of public servants issued

The Extraordinary Gazette notification on extending the retirement age of public sector employees to 65 years has been issued by the Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

Signed by Minister Janaka Bandara Tennakoon, the communiqué was published on Wednesday (January 19).

The special gazette says that every public servant may be required to retire from the public service on or after attaining the age of 55 years.

However, the retirement will compulsory for all the civil public servants attaining the age of 65 years, other than the officers whose compulsory age of retirement is specifically defined by the Constitution or any other law unless a decision is taken by a proper authority to retain the officer further in service.

As per the gazette notification, the decision is effective from January 01, 2022.