South Korea’s National Assembly Speaker, Park Byeong-seug has arrived in Sri Lanka for discussions on expanding cooperation in mineral resources.

Accompanied by a delegation, Park has reached the island nation last night (January 19) in a flight belonging to Singapore Airlines, according to Ada Derana correspondent.

Park is scheduled to meet with his Sri Lankan counterpart, Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, as well as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa during the four-day visit.

The two sides are expected to discuss potential agreements on securing Sri Lanka’s rare minerals, preventing double taxation, aviation and increasing South Korean businesses’ participation in Sri Lanka’s development projects.

Park also plans to request the Sri Lankan government’s support for South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan, foreign media reported.

The delegation was accorded a warm welcome by Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa, Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga and Aviation and Export Zones Development State Minister D.V. Chanaka.



-with inputs from agencies