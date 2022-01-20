Case against Rajitha over controversial white van press fixed for hearing

Case against Rajitha over controversial white van press fixed for hearing

January 20, 2022   11:16 am

The lawsuit against MP Rajitha Senaratne and former State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) chairman Mohamed Rumi pertaining to the controversial media briefing convened in 2019 on “white van abductions” has been fixed for hearing by the Colombo High Court.

Accordingly, the case is scheduled to be taken up starting from March 15.

It was called before Colombo High Court Judge Damith Thotawatta this morning.

Representing MP Senaratne, President’s Counsel Anil Silva told the court that the defense is yet to examine the computer-generated evidence in the case and that it plans to raise objections in this regard.

The HC judge then announced that the lawsuit would be taken up on February 18 to decide its future course of action.

Subsequently, the hearing of the case will begin on March 15.

In the days leading up to the Presidential Election in 2019, former Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne had called two persons named Anthony Douglas Fernando and Athula Sanjeewa Madanayake for the said press conference, where they made controversial statements regarding alleged “white vans” and purported incidents of certain abductions, assassinations, robberies and forced disappearances during the administration of former President and incumbent Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

One of them had claimed that he was a “white van” driver involved in abducting people while the other claimed he once served as a driver to transport a stock of gold in previously LTTE-held areas.

The former Health Minister was arrested in December 2019 and was remanded over the controversial “white van” press conference organized by him, but he continued to receive medical treatment at the hospital.

On December 30, Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered to release Senaratne on bail. However, the Attorney General had filed a revision application on January 08 challenging the decision of the Magistrate Court to grant bail to the former Health Minister.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No power cuts if fuel stocks are provided - CEB

No power cuts if fuel stocks are provided - CEB

Man in possession of cannabis under arrest

Man in possession of cannabis under arrest

Female labour force participation should be increased - Sajith

Female labour force participation should be increased - Sajith

Lalkantha vows to put a complete stop to frauds, corruption by rulers

Lalkantha vows to put a complete stop to frauds, corruption by rulers

Prasanna Ranatunga says SLFP was safeguarded by forming SLPP

Prasanna Ranatunga says SLFP was safeguarded by forming SLPP

South Korea's National Assembly Speaker arrives in Sri Lanka

South Korea's National Assembly Speaker arrives in Sri Lanka

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna