Five arrested for attempting to smuggle out foreign currency worth millions

Sri Lanka Customs officials have arrested five individuals at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle foreign currency worth nearly LKR 42 million to Dubai, UAE.

The suspects were identified as residents of the Colombo area.

The Customs officials have seized USD 22,300, EUR 63,500, Saudi Riyal (SAR) 292,000, Sterling Pound (GBP) 8,725 and UAE Dirham (AED) 75,000 craftily hidden inside their luggage.

Reportedly, a special investigation has been launched into the incident.