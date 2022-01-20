Five arrested for attempting to smuggle out foreign currency worth millions

Five arrested for attempting to smuggle out foreign currency worth millions

January 20, 2022   12:41 pm

Sri Lanka Customs officials have arrested five individuals at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle foreign currency worth nearly LKR 42 million to Dubai, UAE.

The suspects were identified as residents of the Colombo area.

The Customs officials have seized USD 22,300, EUR 63,500, Saudi Riyal (SAR) 292,000, Sterling Pound (GBP) 8,725 and UAE Dirham (AED) 75,000 craftily hidden inside their luggage.

Reportedly, a special investigation has been launched into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Will there be power cuts today as well?

Will there be power cuts today as well?

Will there be power cuts today as well?

Increase seen in number of coronavirus-infected pregnant women

Increase seen in number of coronavirus-infected pregnant women

Wimal says no discussions within govt on ongoing crises

Wimal says no discussions within govt on ongoing crises

CBSL adopts further policy measures to strengthen macroeconomic stability

CBSL adopts further policy measures to strengthen macroeconomic stability

CEB engineers carry on their work-to-rule campaign

CEB engineers carry on their work-to-rule campaign

No power cuts if fuel stocks are provided - CEB

No power cuts if fuel stocks are provided - CEB

Man in possession of cannabis under arrest

Man in possession of cannabis under arrest

Female labour force participation should be increased - Sajith

Female labour force participation should be increased - Sajith