Easter attacks: Court concludes evidence hearing in case against Pujith

Easter attacks: Court concludes evidence hearing in case against Pujith

January 20, 2022   01:28 pm

The Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar has concluded hearing of evidence in the case against former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara over his criminal negligence of duty by failing to prevent the Easter Sunday terror attacks despite receiving intelligence information in advance.

The case was taken up before High Court Judges Namal Balalle, Aditya Patabendi and Mohamed Irshadeen this morning.

Accordingly, the judge bench has decided to deliver the decision pertaining to the former IGP’s release on February 18.

Yesterday, evidence hearing in a similar lawsuit filed against former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando was concluded by the Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar. The decision regarding Hemasiri’s release is also slated to be delivered on the aforementioned date.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Will there be power cuts today as well?

Will there be power cuts today as well?

Will there be power cuts today as well?

Increase seen in number of coronavirus-infected pregnant women

Increase seen in number of coronavirus-infected pregnant women

Wimal says no discussions within govt on ongoing crises

Wimal says no discussions within govt on ongoing crises

CBSL adopts further policy measures to strengthen macroeconomic stability

CBSL adopts further policy measures to strengthen macroeconomic stability

CEB engineers carry on their work-to-rule campaign

CEB engineers carry on their work-to-rule campaign

No power cuts if fuel stocks are provided - CEB

No power cuts if fuel stocks are provided - CEB

Man in possession of cannabis under arrest

Man in possession of cannabis under arrest

Female labour force participation should be increased - Sajith

Female labour force participation should be increased - Sajith