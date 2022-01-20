Easter attacks: Court concludes evidence hearing in case against Pujith

The Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar has concluded hearing of evidence in the case against former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara over his criminal negligence of duty by failing to prevent the Easter Sunday terror attacks despite receiving intelligence information in advance.

The case was taken up before High Court Judges Namal Balalle, Aditya Patabendi and Mohamed Irshadeen this morning.

Accordingly, the judge bench has decided to deliver the decision pertaining to the former IGP’s release on February 18.

Yesterday, evidence hearing in a similar lawsuit filed against former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando was concluded by the Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar. The decision regarding Hemasiri’s release is also slated to be delivered on the aforementioned date.